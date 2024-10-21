Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 216 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,216.15. 45,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,416. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,221.05. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,142.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,078.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

