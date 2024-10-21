Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $946,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NKE traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $81.79. 1,884,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,653,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

