DA Davidson Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $207.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.47.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.87. The stock had a trading volume of 318,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,979. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 232.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 472,997 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after buying an additional 93,113 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 83,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,004 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

