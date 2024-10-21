Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,100,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $86.59.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

