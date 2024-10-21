Denver Wealth Management Inc. Takes $2.29 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.1% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

JAAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 1,268,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

