Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 87,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,040,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 189,815 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

