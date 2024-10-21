East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.77.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.08. 906,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,860. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,832,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.