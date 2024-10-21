Eaton Cambridge Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 105,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,881. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

