EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.14 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, EOS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $746.10 million and $62.14 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000874 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,327,837 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

