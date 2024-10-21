Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.93. 1,264,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.