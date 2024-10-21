Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,912 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.5% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 22,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 126,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Barclays began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,563. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

