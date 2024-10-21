Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in SM Energy by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.46. 456,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,552. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SM Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

