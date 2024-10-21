Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.37. 2,000,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,234,911. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

