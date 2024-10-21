Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,535.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $2,429,690. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.3 %

SHAK traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 243,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

