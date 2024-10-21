Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,370 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 36.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,586,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 64.4% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.4 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.79. 3,143,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,659,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

