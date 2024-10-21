Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,850 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after buying an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,974,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,517,000 after buying an additional 111,137 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CAH remained flat at $112.41 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

