Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 96647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
