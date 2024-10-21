Financial Symmetry Inc Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Financial Symmetry Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. 129,760 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

