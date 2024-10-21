Financial Symmetry Inc Purchases 3,502 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Symmetry Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 95,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.