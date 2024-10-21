Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

FFC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 170,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,558. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

