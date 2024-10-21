Future Of Fintech Self Reported Market Cap Tops $811.50 Million (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Future Of Fintech has a total market capitalization of $811.50 million and approximately $1.30 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Future Of Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Future Of Fintech

Future Of Fintech launched on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.

[Telegram](https://t.me/fof%5Fofficial)[Medium](https://medium.com/@FOF%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485165/fof-white-paper-final%5Fver1.pdf)”

