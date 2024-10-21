GateToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.83 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $8.90 or 0.00013199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $809.98 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,465.53 or 1.00052003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00066161 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,008,160 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,006,942.2096992 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 9.08310728 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,882,065.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.