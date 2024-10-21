Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.31. The stock had a trading volume of 327,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

