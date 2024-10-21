Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

UNP opened at $244.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.41 and a 200 day moving average of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

