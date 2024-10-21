Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 31st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

GOODO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

