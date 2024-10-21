Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. 26,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $22.42.
About Gladstone Commercial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.