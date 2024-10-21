Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.62. 4,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $24.80.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
