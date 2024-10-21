Gregory K. Peters Sells 4,186 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $772.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,029,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.62 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
