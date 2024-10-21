Gregory K. Peters Sells 4,186 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $772.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,029,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.62 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,214,488,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.