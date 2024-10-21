Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

GRDN stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. acquired 35,714 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Guardian Pharmacy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

