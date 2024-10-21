HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BrainsWay

BrainsWay Trading Down 2.1 %

BWAY opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $167.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.26.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 65.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.