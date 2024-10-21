Head-To-Head Survey: Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) and Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Winmark and Xxl Asa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Winmark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xxl Asa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Winmark currently has a consensus price target of $445.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Winmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Winmark is more favorable than Xxl Asa.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $81.78 million 16.54 $40.18 million $10.95 35.33 Xxl Asa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Winmark and Xxl Asa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Xxl Asa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Winmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and Xxl Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 48.57% -85.12% 95.78% Xxl Asa N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Winmark beats Xxl Asa on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Xxl Asa

(Get Free Report)

XXL ASA operates as a sports retailer in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It offers sports equipment and sportswear for various sports, including running, football, golf, water sports, racket sports, and ice hockey; and fitness equipment, including treadmills and rowing machines, as well as food supplements and nutrition. The company also provides clothes for men, women, and children for baselayers, outerwear, casual wear, sportswear, and swimwear, as well as lifestyle and winter shoes; outdoor and hunting products for fishing, wilderness living, and camping, such as tents, lavvos, sleeping bags, backpacks, cooking equipment, and climbing gear; and hunting products, including firearms and ammunition, clothes, binoculars, optics, knives, and axes. In addition, it offers skis and ski accessories, such as shoes, poles, clothes, and other equipment for cross-country and downhill skiing, as well as snowboarding; bikes comprising hybrid, mountain, city, and electric bikes for children, women, and men; and bike equipment, such as helmets, shoes, spare parts, and clothes. Further, the company provides products that connect technology and sports/outdoor activities, including sport watches, action cameras, drones, GPS, earplugs and headphones, portable loudspeakers, sunglasses, pulse meters, power banks, and cycle computers. It also operates e-commerce websites, such as xxl.no, xxl.se, and xxl.fi. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.