Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
Headwater Exploration Trading Up 2.5 %
CDDRF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 8,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,122. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.26.
About Headwater Exploration
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.