Hexcel Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Hexcel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years. Hexcel has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.4 %

Hexcel stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.60. 1,070,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,048. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

