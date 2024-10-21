Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $65.62. 25,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 97,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 9.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

