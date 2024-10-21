Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Stake Boosted by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SFLR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,756. The company has a market cap of $285.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.96.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

