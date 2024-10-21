Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $1,263,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 210.6% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 0.3% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 497.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. 12,987 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

