Insider Selling: Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Insider Sells 1,078,600 Shares of Stock

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) insider Neal Flomenberg sold 1,078,600 shares of Tevogen Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,747,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,254,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,969.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tevogen Bio Stock Performance

Shares of TVGN stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $4.20 price objective on shares of Tevogen Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tevogen Bio stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,782,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tevogen Bio comprises about 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 36.55% of Tevogen Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

