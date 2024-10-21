Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.4% of 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $519.16. The company had a trading volume of 644,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,470. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day moving average of $438.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

