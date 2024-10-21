Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,945 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BSCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. 346,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,296. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.