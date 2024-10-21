Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 813,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 575,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.67 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

