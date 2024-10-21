Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.59. 2,113,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $168.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.