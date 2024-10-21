Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.59. 2,113,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $168.83.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
