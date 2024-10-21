Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 3.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $67,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.