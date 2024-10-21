Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 37,754 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 27,322 call options.

Plug Power Trading Up 1.8 %

PLUG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,164,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,185,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.