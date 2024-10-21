iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 586.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $6,331,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 31,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,168.0% in the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,117,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,420,559. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

