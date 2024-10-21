iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 8.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $24,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,150. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.