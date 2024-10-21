iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $75.45, with a volume of 5087212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.37.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.