iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,464 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $63.17. 2,698,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.