iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 223036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PICK. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 445,441 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
