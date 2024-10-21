iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

IWF traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.50. 312,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,548. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $384.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.71 and a 200 day moving average of $355.31.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

