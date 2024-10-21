iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 204,606 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SLV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.73. 24,149,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,521,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
